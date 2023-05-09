PA defends Paola permit which envisages new receded floor on Triq Bormla

The planning authority has issued a statement to rebut claims that it has approved a five-storey block overlooking Triq Bormla, a street characterised by early twentieth century townhouses built over two levels and of uniform proportions.

The PA insists that, “the massing of the approved project is focused on Triq il-Qalb ta’ Ġesu’ and not Triq Bormla as is being incorrectly reported”.

A MaltaToday analysis of the submitted plans confirms that that the bulk of the five-storey development will impact Triq il-Qalb ta’ Gesu, a street characterised by buildings of different heights, in close vicinity to Gnien il-Perit Dom Mintoff.

But the approved plans also foresee a new receded floor will be erected on top of the façade of the building overlooking Triq Bormla.

A streetscape plan suggests that the extra floor will somewhat disrupt the uniformity of the street, considering that most other buildings consist of two levels and a washroom.

Moreover, considering that the height difference between the two streets is one of approximately one floor as confirmed by the PA in its statement, a five-storey development in Triq il-Qalb is bound to have some impact on Triq Bormla.

Unfortunately, in this case, no photomontages have been presented to assess the impact of the development from different viewpoints.

In its statement the PA insists that the “streetscape in Triq Bormla in Paola will remain that of two storeys.” But the PA acknowledged that the development that a receded floor will be added on Triq Bormla, insisting that this is “permissible in all UCAs”.

The case officer report which recommended approval acknowledged that the setback floors in Triq Bomla can only be permitted if there are existing “commitments” on one or both sides of the site. Moreover, the additional structures must also be in line with existing commitments.

In this case the case officer had concluded that the new set back floor was in line with “the surrounding commitments and was “somewhat justified since a considerable portion of the site was not within the urban conservation area.”

It remains unclear what commitments the case officer was referring to considering that although the surrounding properties have a washroom none have a penthouse level.

On its part the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had initially expressed concern on the lack of an adequate transition between the development being proposed within the development zone along Triq il-Qalb ta’ Gesu and that proposed in the UCA along Triq Bormla.

But following minor changes to plans, it concluded that the proposed higher volumes were contained to the footprint outside the Urban Conservation Area.

The PA also correctly notes that the site was already committed for a similar development by a permit issued in 2007 and renewed in 2016.

The majority of the studio apartments will overlook Triq il-Qalb ta’ Ġesu’, which street falls outside the UCA and is characterised by buildings of various heights. The Authority approved the development of one-bedroom studio apartments because the site falls within a Student Priority Area, once it is in the vicinity of MCAST.

The permit was issued to Silvan Mizzi on behalf of Trivium Limited, a company owned by Joseph Portelli, Silvan Mizzi and Kurt Polidano.