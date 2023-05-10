Paola Council to ask for revocation of Triq Bormla permit

Councillors attending an emergency meeting on Tuesday agreed with a suggestion made by council architect Jesmond Mugliett to ask the Planning Authority to revoke a controversial permit overlooking Triq Bormla and Triq il-Qalb ta’ Gesu.

The emergency meeting was called by Deputy Mayor Darren Lynch and three other Labour councillors, after the council had issued a statement to rebut claims that a 5-storey development had been approved on Triq Bormla.

In reality, the development will rise one storey higher than other characteristic townhouses in Triq Bormla and five floors above Triq il-Qalb ta’ Gesu, with the difference between the two street levels being of just one floor.

The deputy mayor had protested that the statement had been issued without the approval of all council members. But Mayor Dominic Grima insisted that the sole aim of the statement issued on Monday was simply to present the facts and to rebut the misconception that a “tower” was being erected on Triq Bormla.

In his analysis, Mugliett showed that apart from adding a receded floor on Triq Bormla the development will rise up to four storeys in the yard of the property which is also within the Urban Conservation Area.

He also referred to a local plan policy which states that the Planning Authority had to ensure that no development is permitted which will compromise important views within the UCA.

The council will also be asking for a revision of the local plan policy, allowing one-bedroom “student” apartments in this area of Paola.

During the meeting, councillors expressed concern about the social impact of the proposed studio apartment block.

Deputy Mayor Darren Lynch insisted that apart from the visual impact, the project will have a social impact, introducing 17 one-room apartments in an area characterised by townhouses.

“Just imagine each apartment having one car, and all inhabitants taking their waste every day.”

The Authority justified the approval of one-bedroom studio apartments because the site falls within a Student Priority Area, once it is in the vicinity of MCAST.

The council will also be attending next Friday’s meeting to object to the developer’s request for a reduction of the parking contribution imposed by the PA, in lieu of lost parking spaces.

Councillors also expressed their frustration that the permit in question was never discussed at council level before it was approved. The executive secretary explained that at that time the council had yet not engaged an architect to monitor planning applications impacting the locality.