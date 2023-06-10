Rabat local council urges public to join in saving Għeriexem valley

The Rabat local council appealed to the public to submit a representation to the Planning Authority to object to the construction of a new farmhouse at the Għeriexem valley in Rabat.

Both the Labour Mayor of the locality Sandro Craus and the local council's official Facebook page said, “If you want to save the Gheriexem valley from destruction, you have no choice but to object to the construction of a farmhouse on it!”

They said that an application has been presented to the Planning Authority for the construction of a massive farmhouse building instead of two small rooms that had been left to deteriorate and subsequently collapsed.

"The granting of a new development permit by PA will create a precedent, and by time the entire valley will be lost forever in the midst of a concrete jungle," the council said.

It invited the public to object with the PA online by 15 June 2023 on this link.

