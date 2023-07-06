PA rejects permit request for outdoor structures at Il-Fortizza in Sliema

A planning application seeking construction authorization for a series of outdoor illegal structures along the perimeter of the iconic historical building known as il-Fortizza on the Sliema Seafront was denied by the Planning Commission.

According to the Commission, the existing illegal structures, as well as the proposed installation of a bigger exterior dining area, are altering the external look of this Grade 1 protected property and diminishing its historical value. In a press release, the Authority had only approved the covering of the existing terrace with a demountable lightweight framework in 2001.

The Commission further stated that what is being planned, in conjunction with the existing illegalities on site, generates clutter and violates the policy for the area, which permits only small extensions and consolidation of existing structures.

In 1995, the Planning Authority designated the British artillery installation as a Grade 1 structure due to its historical and architectural significance. It also planned a buffer zone area around the Fort in 2018 to strengthen its defences.