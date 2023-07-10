menu

Illegal Marsaskala kiosk sealed by Planning Authority

Fajtata Kiosk encroached and took over public space at Marsaskala

karl_azzopardi
10 July 2023, 2:31pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The sealed Fajtata Kiosk in Marsaskala (Photo: Planning Authority)
The Planning Authority on Monday sealed the Fajtata Kiosk at Marsaskala to stop its illegal use.

The kiosk is encroaching and taking over public space and changing the use of the said space, the Planning Authority (PA) said.

The sealing of the kiosk follows the refusal of application PA/2580/21 submitted to the PA which sought permission for the permanent location of the kiosk on site.

“This decision has been appealed and is still awaiting a decision by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal,” the PA said.

