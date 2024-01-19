Heritage watchdog wants lower roof for Rialto project

The heritage watchdog has warned that a proposal for a higher roof level on the Rialto Theatre in Bormla will impact urban views of the parish church.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is asking the developers to lower the height of a roof structure.

It was reacting to photomontages presented by the developers of the Rialto, a building owned by the Labour Party.

The photomontages show the visual impact of a project refurbishment project that foresees the erection of a pitched roof structure to create a space for commercial activity underneath it.

The Superintendence noted a significant change in the proposal that raises the already existing pitched roof to create “a viable space beneath it”.

While not dismissing “the architectural and aesthetic quality of this proposal”, the cultural heritage watchdog warned that the significant increase in the proposed height of the building, “will inevitably impact the view of this significant urban environment” which would even impact on perception of the parish church.

To minimise this impact the Superintendence is calling for the lowering of the proposed roof so as “not to exceed the existing height and volume,” and has asked the proponents to “rework the proposal at roof level”.

In August, the SCH had asked for clarifications on how the roof structure will be restored after a site inspection showed that the structure may be corrugated with asbestos sheeting.

Moreover, the SCH is also insisting on the the preservation of the projection room which still includes equipment and related paraphernalia used in the old cinema.

But while expressing concern on the height of the project the SCH has deemed the proposed treatment of the facade as acceptable.

The proposed rooftop ‘multipurpose venue’ being proposed on top of the Rialto has raised concern among neighbouring residents, who fear they will be exposed to noise from parties and weddings.

According to the submitted plans, the new venue will have an additional floor covered by a restored steel frame which already tops the building.

The Rialto is owned by the Labour Party, which intends leasing it out to a private company following a call for expressions of interest.

The party has so far made no announcement on the selected bidder but a planning application for the site has been submitted by Rialto Operations Ltd, a joint venture between GP Borg Holdings, a ready-mix concrete supplier, that owns 90%, and lawyer Charlon Gouder, who owns the remaining 10%.

Plans submitted by Rialto Operations Ltd, foresee the restoration of the existing theatre and cinema, a new theatre with catering facilities, an interconnected social club, and a boutique hotel linked to an adjacent townhouse.

When contacted last year and asked about residents’ concerns Gouder referred to the “substantial investment” that the company will be making in restoring the “majestic building” which has been neglected for a long time.

“This investment will be based on a long-term vision for the Rialto, for the neighbouring community and the local artistic community, offering the best facilities and the most modern technology,” Gouder had said.

Moreover, apart from the restored theatre, the Rialto will also “host different activities and uses best suited to different seasons.” Gouder added that the space on the rooftop will “among other things serve as a space from which one can enjoy the best views of Cottonera and its surroundings.”