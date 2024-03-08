Fortina applies to sanction lido irregularities

The Fortina Group has presented an application to regularise works which deviated from plans approved by the Planning Authority in 2020.

The works the group want sanctioned include a considerably larger than approved lift structure on promenade level which now includes an “enclosure to the staircase at street level”.

The latest application also foresees an extension of the restaurant’s dining area on an underlying terrace and the addition of a canopy to cover it.

Plans to extend lido facilities over 625sq.m through land reclamation had been approved by the Planning Board in June 2020 three years before parliament approved the transfer of the land to the group for €70,000 and after the lido’s official opening.

The project foresaw an extension of the promenade, which was hailed by project architect Edwin Mintoff as a “major public gain” for people enjoying the views from the new landscaped pjazza, while adding that the only structure visible above ground will be a lift.

It turns out that the lift structure as built is now considerably larger than that approved by the board.

Objectors had also expressed concern on the creation of an intermediate floor under the promenade, which has now been covered by a canopy.