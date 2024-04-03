Mosta residents and local council to insist on closure of temporary road near PAMA

“In 2019, PAMA’s application (PA/00256/19) for the creation of this vehicular passage was unequivocally refused by the Planning Authority, a decision further solidified by an appeal tribunal. The refusal was grounded in the belief that such development would adversely impact the residential nature of Waqqafa Street, escalating traffic and compromising the quality of life for its inhabitants.”

Despite the refusal, the residents said that Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta authorised works to begin. This prompted the residents to gather in protest against the decision to open a temporary vehicular access near the Most Football Ground.

The demonstration, held on March 26th, 2024, brought together approximately 150 residents who voiced their opposition to the works.

The protest highlighted technical and procedural irregularities, including the absence of a Development Notification Order (DNO) number and the expiration of the Roadwork Permit (RWP1-0005/22). Residents expressed dismay over the disregard for prior planning refusals and community objections. The residents said that the presence of Moviment Graffitti, local council members, and MEPs, further amplified the community's call for accountability and a reconsideration of the project's legitimacy.

According to the statement, the Mosta Local Council later convened a meeting where all council members unanimously opposed the opening of the access, echoing their stance from 2019. They pledged to pursue action with relevant authorities to seek the closure of the access and restore the neighbourhood's residential character.

“The peaceful protest in Mosta is more than a local issue; it's a narrative on the complexities of urban development in Malta, the need for clear, transparent decision-making, and the power of community action,” the residents stated.