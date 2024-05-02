Human remains, tombs, WWII planes and wells: The main archaeological discoveries of 2023

Evidence of prehistoric burials, including human remains, were uncovered during infrastructural works in an unspecified site in Naxxar in December 2023.

Archaeological monitors working under the direction of the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage identified the deep and irregularly shaped pit initially believed to be a silo. But the discovery of human remains at the base prompted a more detailed investigation that revealed the remains of three individuals, two of whom were identified as young individuals laying in a crouched position and on their side.

The burials probably date to the prehistoric period, but specialised scientific testing on the human remains is still needed to provide a more accurate dating of the burials. Apart from the remains, fragments of animal bones, pottery and tools were also found.

The discovery forms part of some 17 significant finds notified to the heritage watchdog and its archaeological monitors, as listed in it’s the Superintendence’s annual report.

Another significant find was that of a burial pit in Triq Gużeppi Grech in Xagħra, Gozo, during archaeology monitoring works for a private development. The pit contained pottery, including a whole vessel, and a considerable number of human bones. The burial pit will be preserved on site and integrated within the development.

The annual report also refers to investigations related to the discovery of a prehistoric burial pit, at Ta’ Lablab in Xagħra, where human remains were also found in an oval-shaped pit. The remains consisted mainly of fragmented and disarticulated bones, which had been placed in “an organised manner” in antiquity.

This has been interpreted as an intentional placement of the remains in what was a secondary funerary burial practice. The pottery found with the human remains dates to the Temple Period.

An amphora holding the human remains of a young child dating back to Punic-Roman times, awaiting further studies since its discovery in Rabat in 2015, was subjected to a CT scan in 2023. The scan will enable the extraction of the human from the vessel and is required to guide archaeologists during the process of soil and bone extraction.

WW2 military remains

Large metal scraps were uncovered during works in Luqa for the development of a garden dedicated to persons with dementia within the grounds of the St Vincent de Paul hospital. Upon close inspection it turned out that these metal pieces formed part of WWII fighter planes, including a Messerschmitt BF109 fighter shot down over Malta on 1 April 1942 and a Reggiane 2001 fighter aircraft shot down by a Spitfire on 18 May 1942.

Remains also included a Spitfire wing with a bullet-hole in it. Investigations revealed that the remains of these planes were dumped in this location during the war. These artefacts have been transferred to the care of the Malta Aviation Museum for restoration and eventual display.

Tombs found in airport works

Archeologically monitored works on the new apron in the Malta International Airport during 2022 and 2023 uncovered extensive quarries probably dating back to the 18th century. The works also uncovered an extensive network of agricultural trenches, cisterns and shallow grooves.

Other significant finds include two stretches of cart-ruts and four shaft-chamber tombs. No skeletal remains or sealing slabs were uncovered during their investigation in what could be an indication that the tombs had already been disturbed in the past. As a result of the discoveries the Malta International Airport changed its plans to retain the tombs.

Works on site are still ongoing, and further discoveries in relation to agricultural features and water management features are being made as works progress.

Railway embankment remains

During trenching works for the installation of a storm-water culvert in a main road in Attard, a stretch of dressed masonry laid out to form a low wall running parallel to the street, was identified by an archaeological monitor carrying out constant surveillance of the works under direction of the Superintendence.

The remains were identified as forming part of the historic railway embankment which was in use in the early 20th century when Malta had a short-lived train service. The embankment stretches approximately 28m in length and is constructed by medium-sized rectangular limestone blocks. The Superintendence and the entity responsible for these trenching works reached a suitable compromise to accommodate the necessary services whilst preserving the discovered feature.

Cave tomb in the Ministry for Gozo Building

Renovation works at the Ministry for Gozo premises uncovered a burial site possibly dating back to the Classical (Roman) period. The tomb consists of a shaft and four-irregularly shaped cave-like chambers similar to burial remains reported by Antonio Annetto Caruana in his book “Ancient Pagan Tombs and Christian Cemeteries in the Islands of Malta” published in 1898. The material found within the chambers included pottery and ceramic pieces dating to the Knights and British period which indicate that the site was disturbed by previous interventions. Investigation works on this tomb are still ongoing.

Mgarr: 9m-deep well

A 9m-deep groundwater well associated with water run-off channels was also discovered during works on a private development in the corner between Triq l-Iskorba and Triq l-Imqades in Mġarr.

The well was connected to a series of rock-cut rooms accessed through a flight of stairs. The stairs lead down to an antechamber opening into three large underground rooms and two unfinished corridors. One of the rooms connects to the well through a rock-cut window which seems to have been cut to facilitate the retrieval of water.

The function of these underground rooms cannot be confirmed but are likely to have been used in conjunction with a farmhouse in the area. The Superintendence instructed that these features are to be preserved and incorporated in the proposed development.

Medieval flooring and Roman pottery

Other discoveries include a large room, characterised by high-pointed arches and ‘ċangatura’ flooring, stylistically dating back to the Late Medieval period, discovered during works in Gudja.

A cistern of two interconnected apses dating back to the Roman period was uncovered during works in Iklin along with several rectangular rock-cut trenches.

Other remains dating to Roman times were uncovered in works in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa. These include a large rectangular quarry, a medium-sized pit, large ashlar blocks and a culvert. Pottery vessel remains were also found in Naxxar during archaeological monitoring works for the laying of services in the limits of Salini.

The Roman pottery includes a large bowl with a lid, a small plate and jug found in an agricultural trench. Some of the vessels had been squashed with the weight of the tarmac and road buildup over the years. The vessels are in the process of being analysed, conserved, and where possible re-constructed.

The remains of a catacomb and cistern were uncovered during works in Triq San Tumas in Rabat.

Other tombs dating to classical times was found during archeologically monitored works in a rural area on the outskirts of Rabat known as Tas-Salib and in Triq Luqa Briffa in Żejtun in a buffer zone for a Roman Villa. The removal of modern tiles and screed in a townhouse in Bishop Labini Street in Rabat, also yielded pottery, seashells and animal bone in further evidence that this area formed part of the residential area of the ancient town.

Dragon’s teeth relocated

The Superintendence has also supervised the relocation of a World War II defensive structure known as ‘Dragon’s Teeth’ at Golden Bay in Għajn Tuffieħa. The pyramidical structures made of concrete with iron bar spikes were utilised as a defensive measure during WWII. The ‘teeth’ were originally installed underwater and along the shores to function as obstacles to stall an amphibian invasion. These had to be moved to a greater depth outside of the main beach for safety reasons while still safeguarding this heritage artifact.