Wirt Għawdex to appeal Planning Authority’s Fort Chambray decision

Wirt Għawdex, along with other NGOs, intends to appeal the Planning Authority's recent decisions concerning Fort Chambray, accusing developers of prioritising profit over heritage.

Wirt Għawdex also condemned efforts to portray the demolition of the British Barracks as a favour to the legacy of the Knights of Malta, calling it a “blasphemous assertion.”

The organisation was referring to the claim made by the developers’ architects during a public hearing on 12 December which was later echoed by the Ministry for Culture which claimed that the approved development aligns with the “historical vision” for the fort by the Knights of St John. “The intention... is to unify the entire area within the bastions, creating a more organised and cohesive space that aligns with the historical vision and architectural principles of the Knights of St. John,” the Ministry claimed.

The approved plans foresee the relocation of the British barracks’ screen and flanks to an area closer to the Knights’ barracks and the construction of three additional floors over a new building which will include the re-assembled barrack’s façade but most of the structure will be lost. The demolition is to make way for 105 residential units and a 5-star hotel with 64 ensuite rooms and 50 serviced apartments rising to up to five floors.

Wirt Għawdex further criticised successive administrations and politicians from both sides of the political spectrum for failing to protect the site. The organisation argued that demolishing historic buildings to make way for luxury apartments is a moral failure, one that disregards the nation’s heritage.

“In a country which regularly sees both major political parties bitterly opposed to each other, it is noteworthy how in this particular case, both appear to happily allow such a travesty to take place without lifting a finger”.

The group also raised concerns over the omission of the British Barracks from the scheduling process, questioning why it was never listed as a protected site in 2005 or at any subsequent review. This omission, they argue, suggests that the intention to demolish the building may have been present for years.

Wirt Għawdex reiterated that the Fort and its historic buildings, including the British Barracks, are part of Malta’s shared heritage. The organisation vowed to continue its fight, stating that those responsible for the destruction will be judged by history. They also thanked the public for their ongoing support in their campaign.