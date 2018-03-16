Kiosk gets outside seating permit in breach of PA policy

A Gozo mobile kiosk was granted a permit for tables and chairs in breach of the outside catering rules.

The outside catering establishment policy was approved in 2015 and banned new kiosks from setting up tables and chairs outside. But one mobile kiosk at Hondoq ir-Rummien was granted the permit, even though Transport Malta had warned the application was against policy back in November 2017.

Curiously, the Planning Authority case officer – who actually called for the refusal of the permit – made no reference to the latest policy, and instead cited an older policy on kiosks dating back to 1994.

The case officer asked the PA’s planning commission to refuse the permit due to the negative impact on the surrounding area, specifically by ‘enhancing’ an “approved commercial area in Outside Development Zone”.

The Planning Commission still approved the Hondoq seating area, valid only between May and October, saying it would cause no visual intrusion since the tables and chairs are located between two existing structures.

Compounding the decision is the fact that the kiosk itself was approved in 2016 despite a negative recommendation by the case officer.