Massive boatyard proposed at Tal-Papa along Hal Far road

A 3,570sq.m abandoned agricultural field along Hal Far Road in the Tal-Papa area in Birzebbugia is being proposed as a boatyard

25 October 2019, 7:00am
by James Debono
The abandoned agricultural field along Hal Far Road

A 3,570sq.m abandoned agricultural field along Hal Far Road in the Tal-Papa area in Birzebbugia is being proposed as a boatyard, in an application presented by site owner Carmelo Sacco.

The application, presented by architect Charles Buhagiar, a former Labour MP and present chairman of the Building Industry Consultative Council, will see the replacement of the existing soil by a stretch of concrete flooring.

Aerial photos confirm the site was entirely agricultural before 2012. Subsequently the site was cleared and vehicles started parking on it as confirmed by the Planning Authority’s aerial photos taken in 2016. Palm trees were also planted along the road.

No planning application has ever been presented on this site in the past.

The proposed boatyard lies opposite the former Caribbean bar, which has been transformed into the Avalon nightclub following a permit issued in 2015.

The boatyard is being proposed on a site adjacent to a proposed petrol station. The latter application, presented by Michael Zammit, envisages the relocation of a single petrol pump in Rabat, Gozo to the 3,000sq.m field. This application stands no chance of being approved under the new planning policy regulating petrol stations which is awaiting final approval. The policy will apply to all pending applications.

