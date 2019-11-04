Construction starts on new road connecting Mriehel and Qormi

Construction works on a new road connecting the Mriehel Industrial Estate with Canon Road, Qormi, commenced on Monday.

Infrastructure Malta said in a statement that the connection has been included in developments for many years but was never built, restricting access to and from the Mriehel industrial estate and nearby residential areas. The new road will provide a fresh link between Mriehel, Qormi and Santa Venera.

The construction of the unbuilt parts of these two roads is being coordinated in collaboration with Central Business District Malta, the foundation entrusted with the upgrading of the Mriehel Industrial Estate’s infrastructure. The ongoing works also form part of this Foundation’s 2019-2022 plan to improve the main access points of this industrial zone. Other works to upgrade several nearby junctions, including the T-Junction between the Mriehel Bypass and In-Negozju Road, are being planned for the coming years.

Infrastructure Malta’s contractors started preparations to lay the road foundations and several new underground networks on Monday morning. The building of this stretch of road, extending over half a kilometre, also includes new storm water catchments and pipelines, a new street lighting system and pavements. The two roads leading to it and their footpaths will be repaired and upgraded as well, Infrastructure Malta said.

“The three-year plan to consolidate the Mriehel Industrial Estate’s public infrastructure will continue to improve the environment and the quality of life of people who work in this area or visit its businesses,” said Keith Fenech, CEO of Central Business District Malta.

In the same region, Infrastructure Malta is currently working to rebuild the arterial road corridor between the Mriehel Bypass, Birkirkara, Balzan, Attard and Ta’ Qali, through the Central Link Project.