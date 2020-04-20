124 IVF cycles carried out in 2019

124 in-vitro fertilisation cycles were carried out in 2019, information tabled in Parliament shows.

The information was tabled by health minister Chris Fearne, in the Annual Embryo Protection Authority (EPA) report.

The data shows that a total of 513 applications were approved by the EPA in 2019. 124 full IVF cycles were carried out, 80 at Mater Dei, and 44 at a private health institution.

The report shows that the cycles led to 28 pregnancies, five miscarriages and five births with one couple having twins. 18 women are expected to give birth.

The take home baby rate in Malta stands at 18.55%.

Among the procedures which were carried out, 88 procedures looked to preserve sperm, with one man going through the sex change process.

173 intra uterine inseminations were also carried out, 117 at Mater Dei and 56 at private clinics.

The inseminations led to eight pregnancies, with three having a miscarriage, and five giving birth successfully.

The tabled data showed that couples who came forward seeking IVF treatment, infertility problems had been going for periods ranging from three months to 15 years.