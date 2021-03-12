MGRM flags increase in syphilis cases, Malta has highest rate in Europe

The Malta Gay Rights Movement (MGRM) has flagged an increased spread of syphilis among the public, citing reports from the Mater Dei genitourinary (GU) clinic.

“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic presents a challenging time for all members of our community. As we strive to connect, we need to remain mindful of the importance of reducing physical contact to break the circuit and minimise the spread of COVID-19 and Sexual Transmitted Infections,” the NGO said.

The MGRM encouraged sexually active persons to get tested and practise safer sex. “We reiterate our call for a National Sexual Health Strategy based on scientific evidence and the needs of the population.”

A 2020 European Centre for Monitoring of Diseases surveillance report on syphilis found 85 confirmed cases in 2018 in Malta, translating to 17.9 persons per 100,000 population. The rate has almost doubled: in 2014, it was 11.4, with just 48 reported cases.

This is highest rate in Europe, with Luxembourg following with a rate of 17.1, which has a small population size like Malta, and therefore rates can appear proportionately larger; and the UK (12.6).

The report found that in Malta men tended to contract syphilis at much higher rates than women. This trend was also found in Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

Information on testing