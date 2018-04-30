menu

Traces of pesticides found in dried fruit containers

Health authorities have issued a statement warning about the affected dried goji berries and 'Helath Power Mix' containers 

30 April 2018, 3:12pm

Two containers of dried fruit sold locally may contain traces of pesticides and should not be consumed, health authorities have said.

Certain dried goji berries tubs and ‘Health Power Mix’ tubs sold locally under the Emy brand contained carbofuran and propargite which are used to ill insects.  

Tubs of Emy dried goji berries with lot numbers starting 8743, 8900 and 9214 are all affected and should not be eaten, with tubs of Emy healthy nut mix with lot numbers starting 9217 also affected. 

Rhe EU-wide alert was sent out through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed. 

