Rape victims still not provided with emergency contraception at public hospital despite promise

Emergency contraception is still not available to rape victims at Mater Dei Hospital, Women’s Rights Foundation has claimed.

Posting to social media, the NGO said that despite Health Minster Chris Fearne confirming in 2016 that emergency contraception would be made available for free to rape victims at Mater Dei Hospital, it was still not the case.

The group said in February it received confirmation that "more than two years after emergency contraception was legalised, rape victims still do not have access to it". The Government had back then said rape victims would be given access to the morning after pill.

However, four months on the situation has remained unchanged. "We have confirmation that nothing has happened and that the plight of rape victims is simply ignored," the group added.

The group said that the government is failing to step up and show “without reservation” that it is there to “protect a victim of a crime as horrendous as rape”.

MaltaToday has reached out to the Health Minister for a comment.

