The Travellers’ Chris Gatt: ‘Dinner with anyone? Freddie Mercury’

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Switch off the alarm! And coffee…

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never stress too much about situations in life as ultimately everything will sort itself out by time.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys and mobile.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Generous, ambitious and fun.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Still to be achieved.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolate.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To treasure the moment and time.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A house.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That being a kid is not forever. So live it to the full.

Who’s your inspiration?

I guess it’s my father. He works so hard to make us happy.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Stage fright. I’m normally a shy person and so this was a bit of a challenge for me. I think now I managed to overcome this issue although I still feel a healthy does of anxiety before every gig.

If you weren’t part of The Travellers, what would you be doing?

Probably still something related to music or art.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Freddie Mercury.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Very happy and smiling a lot.

Who would you have play you in a film?

No idea.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Not keeping their word!

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Doesn’t matter, I’ll be dead anyway.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Nothing material in particular. I prefer to treasure moments and time.

What is your earliest memory?

Aehm… this is very hard, but I guess I might have some memory shots from pre-school.

When did you last cry?

Probably the last day of volunteering with street kids in Cambodia.

Who would you most like to meet?

Chris Martin, I think he is the musical genius of our generation.

What’s your favourite food?

BBQ and pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Nobody in particular.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Medieval times, or the 1960s.

What book are you reading right now?

Travel guides (I need a holiday).

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I have lots of plans…

What music you are listening to at the moment?

Maroon 5.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Usually, these are two of the few moments in day where I try not to sing or listen to music.

TELL US

How did the band come together, and what’s your biggest musical inspiration?

Clayton (Bassist), Joseph (Trumpet), Chris (Main Vocals) and Andrew (Guitarist), were the original members who started playing together, while, Sylvano (Saxophone) and Michael (Drummer) joined the rest of the band later on in 2013. Our friendship and commitment have definitely been the most inspiring to continue doing what we do.

What’s your favourite cover song?

Yellow, Coldplay.

Where in the world would you choose to perform your last show ever?

Wembley.

What should we expect from The Travellers in the coming years?

Good vibes only! More gigs, more productions and a couple of exciting projects coming your way. So stay tuned!