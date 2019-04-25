Marc Alan Spiteri Stafrace: ‘If I wasn’t in music I’d probably be working for a microchip designer’

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Breakfast!

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Follow your gut.

What do you never leave the house without?

Wallet – Keys – Phone. I call it the Holy Trinity.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Eccentric – Artistic – Wacky.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My degree – thought I’d never see the day I actually manage to graduate!

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Melted cheese in the microwave.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Even the most negative-seeming experiences always have something positive to teach you.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My most recent electric guitar.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How hard becoming an adult actually is!

Who’s your inspiration?

Anyone who forces himself to work out his comfort zone. These people end up teaching you stuff all the time.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Finishing off my University experience in a very turbulent period of my life. It’s the sort of experience that leaves you with an ‘If I did this, I can do anything’ feeling.

If you weren’t in the music industry, what would you be doing?

Probably working as some microchip designer, which is after all what I studied to be!

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be? Why?

Any leader of the free world.

What’s your worst habit?

Nibbling on the drawstrings on hoodies.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Surprisingly even more logical and structured than I am when sober – go figure. But a better dancer, definitely.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Is my life crazy enough to warrant a motion picture? Wow.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being too positive, or too negative, rather than being realistic.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

It’s a mixture, there’s Muse, Biffy Clyro, Dream Theater and more in that playlist... the list actually exists.

What is your most treasured material possession?

All of my musical instruments!

What is your earliest memory?

Ignoring a very vivid recollection of my first seconds of life, probably it would be a family holiday when I was three years old.

When did you last cry, and why?

Quite recently. I was going through a break-up, and I believe that crying has no age or gender; it’s one of the best ways to express oneself and release stress.

Who would you most like to meet, Why?

Barack Obama. Such an amazing guy.

What’s your favourite food?

Ravjul.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Paul Lucas (@paul_winginit) – he does trip reports on YouTube and live-blogs them on his Instagram stories as he’s recording them.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Definitely the past, maybe to ancient civilisations to witness iconic moments like the invention of the wheel. The future’s too risky to visit.

What book are you reading right now?

Bob Woodward’s Fear: Trump in the White House

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Mind-reading.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Go up to space.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

New albums from artists performing at Rock Werchter 2019, which I’ll be going to later this year.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Heavy rock/metal, something like Rammstein.

TELL US...

If you could perform with any artist, who would you choose? And what would you sing?

Foo Fighters, and I would probably sing ‘Everlong’. One of those iconic performances.

What’s your favourite song to play on the radio, and why?

Right now? Beat 54 by Jungle. What – a – tune.