Fran Farrugia: ‘Get out of your comfort zone and you’ll achieve great things’

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Regret not waking up 15 minutes earlier.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Get out of your comfort zone and you’ll achieve great things.

What do you never leave the house without?

Deodorant and my phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Funny, creative, chill.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Starting my own business at 20 and opening my bakery at 25.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Probably eating apple with cheddar cheese – best combo ever.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Trust only a few people in your life.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My travels probably.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Everything will work out in the end!

Who’s your inspiration?

My mother and father. She’s the strongest person I know and he’s the most hard-working person I know.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Building and running my business. There are a lot of ups and downs and getting used to things takes time.

If you weren’t a baker, what would you be doing?

I honestly cannot imagine myself doing anything else, but my dream job would be to be a screenwriter for SNL.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Just one? Dinner with Nigella Lawson because she’s a goddess.

What’s your worst habit?

Keeping my room messy.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

You would have to ask my friends about that.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Alicia Vikander? I think we look pretty alike, no?

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lack of respect.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘About Today’ by The National.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A gold bracelet my grandma gave me for my Confirmation.

What is your earliest memory?

Travelling with my mother and father to Disneyland.

When did you last cry, and why?

Last time I cried was whilst watching a short film by The National.

Who would you most like to meet?

Christina Tosi! She’s my most inspirational baker and business owner so would be good to grasp some of her knowledge.

What’s your favourite food?

My grandma’s fried octopus in garlic… delicious!

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Edd Kimber, an amazing baker.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would probably go back to being in school with no responsibilities!

What book are you reading right now?

‘Blood, Bones and Butter’ by Gabrielle Hamilton.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To stop time! (and eat with no consequences)

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Own a bakery in Amsterdam.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

James Blake.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Florence and the Machine or Queens of the Stone Age.

TELL US...

Tell us a bit about what sparked your interest in baking, and how you started your business ‘Baked’?

I started baking around seven years ago to help my mother raise funds for a charity she was part of. After that I took an interest in baking and would experiment with different flavours and combinations. People started to take an interest in my work and eventually started asking me to make them bespoke cakes for birthdays and the like…

It was then that I decided to take the plunge and create my Facebook page, which was and mostly is my main source of promotion. My favourite savoury dish to cook is probably seafood stew. I love adding on new layers of flavour to it. As for baking, I love making brownies because they require minimum time to prepare, yet the result is spectacular. Having said that, I also enjoy making my Madeira cake, which is my great -grandma’s recipe. I always feel close to her with each one I make, knowing that her recipe has been in the family for so long and is now the basis of my business.