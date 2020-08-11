Malta’s Got Talent announces its judges

Malta’s Got Talent has announced its judges for the shows the first season, set to broadcast on TVM.

The line up includes music producer and X-Factor Malta judge Howard Keith, actor Ray Attard, actress Maxine Aquilina and social media influencer Sarah Zerafa.

Recently filming of auditions was postponed due to new COVID-19 measures, but it appears that the show is back on track.

The popular show will replace X-Factor Malta this year. Malta’s Got Talent will be the island’s version of the Got Talent franchise, a British talent TV show where contestants demonstrate their chosen talent and seek to impress a panel of judges.

The winner of the show will win €25,000.

