Malta’s Got Talent announces its judges
Malta's Got Talent judges will be Howard Keith, Ray Attard, Maxine Aquilina and Sarah Zerafa
Malta’s Got Talent has announced its judges for the shows the first season, set to broadcast on TVM.
The line up includes music producer and X-Factor Malta judge Howard Keith, actor Ray Attard, actress Maxine Aquilina and social media influencer Sarah Zerafa.
Recently filming of auditions was postponed due to new COVID-19 measures, but it appears that the show is back on track.
The popular show will replace X-Factor Malta this year. Malta’s Got Talent will be the island’s version of the Got Talent franchise, a British talent TV show where contestants demonstrate their chosen talent and seek to impress a panel of judges.
The winner of the show will win €25,000.
