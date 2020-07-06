Malta’s Got Talent will be replacing X Factor this year

The popular X Factor Malta will this year be replaced by a different contest, Malta’s Got Talent.

Malta’s Got Talent will be the island’s version of the Got Talent franchise, a British talent TV show where contestants demonstrate their chosen talent and seek to impress a panel of judges.

those interesting in showcasing their talents on the show, with the winner standing to bag a €25,000 prize.

Anyone wanting to audition can send Malta’s Got Talent a WhatsApp text on 7920 2021 with their name, age and email, as well as an optional short clip of themselves performing.

Applications are open to everyone residing in Malta.