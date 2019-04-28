[WATCH] Maltese ten-year-old gets 'golden buzzer' on Britain's Got Talent

Giorgia Borg, ten years old, has received 'Golden Buzzer' treatment on her audition on Britain's Got Talent, guaranteeing her a place in the semi-finals.

Borg participated in the Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest in September 2018. Former Maltese Junior Eurovision winner Destiny Chukunyere and national finalist Amy Marie Borg had also participated in Britain's Got Talent and had both reached the live semifinals in previous years.

Borg presented an original song called 'Ten', which she wrote with singer/songwriter Muxu and which she also sang at the Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

'Ten' wowed judges as Simon Cowell said that the performance was "amazing" and Alesha Dixon said that Borg had floored her.

"You floored me. Your lyrical capability, your vocal capability, you are ten years old. This is unbelievable, you are a star," she said, after having pressed the golden buzzer, something that could only be used by judges five times in a single season.

The live semifinals of Britain's Got Talent is expected to happen sometime in May.

Borg lives in Malta with her two mums, three cats, and two dogs. She has won awards for her voice including first place at the Italian ‘Una Stella Sta Nascendo’ 2015 for ‘best junior talent’, and first place at the 2017 Sanremo Junior.