Air Malta eases fare conditions on flight changes due to coronavirus

Air Malta has launched a number of temporary initiatives aimed at adapting to the current changing situation related to COVID-19 concerns.

These initiatives, which include offering customers more flexibility when making new bookings or wishing to make changes to their existing travel itinerary, are aimed to ease the impact that coronavirus concerns are having on customers and the airline’s inventory.

Customers who have booked an Air Malta flight prior to today can change their date of travel and destination for €10 per passenger per sector, plus the applicable fare difference and taxes. This is valid for Go Light and Go Smart fares only.

Customers must confirm changes by 31st March 2020 and all travel must take place by the 31st December 2020. The option is not applicable to customers who have already changed or cancelled their itinerary prior to this communication.

Customers who book Air Malta flights as from 4 March 2020 on Go Light and Go Smart will have the flexibility to make changes to their itinerary or request a refund of the ticket. These changes will be available for €10 per passenger per sector and any difference in fare and taxes for those who choose to rebook.

No changes have been made to any other fare ticket conditions.

An Air Malta spokesperson said that these changes in fare conditions are being introduced for customers to have more peace of mind when booking flights with the airline. The spokesperson added that changes to Air Malta’s flight schedule are also being made, especially on Italian routes.