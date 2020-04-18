[WATCH] Get ready to explore... Malta is first on the post-COVID travel list

Malta’s tourism authority is reminding potential visitors locked down by the COVID-19 pandemic to put the islands on their to-do list after airlines resume flights, with their a promotional campaign called ‘Dream Malta Now… Visit Later’.

Using a 60-second video clip produced in fourteen different languages, the campaign will be conducted primarily online and on social media.

“When faced with a challenging scenario like the one we are experiencing at the moment, a common reaction is that of halting all marketing and retreating completely from the scene. However, this was not the philosophy adopted by the Malta Tourism Authority and the government of Malta,” tourism minister Julia Farrugia said.

“On the contrary, we devised a campaign, oriented towards different areas of interest, through which we aim to provide prospective visitors with a taste of the Maltese Islands and entice them to visit at a later date.”

Carlo Micallef, Deputy CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at the MTA, said the authority is conducting various inspirational campaigns in a number of countries with the aim of keeping Malta, Gozo and Comino top of mind for those who will one day become future visitors to our islands.

Johann Buttigieg, Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Tourism Authority, said the MTA is also busy with projects aimed at improving the infrastructure as well as the levels of service provided through a programme of training for staff involved in the tourism sector.

“One has to keep in mind that, as soon as the COVID-19 crisis is over, competition among tourism destinations will be fiercer than ever. So it is imperative that we are among the front runners when this occurs and that, together with our industry stakeholders, we can provide the best possible product to attract visitors to Malta as we were doing before the pandemic started.”