Watch Manchester United’s players in ‘Escape to Malta’ challenge

Manchester United fans are being enticed to choose Malta as their next travel destination, with a promo campaign that starts at Old Trafford, featuring Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

“Escape to Malta” starts at the Maltese Manchester United Escape Room at Old Trafford, where McTominay, Henderson, Varane and Lindelof take up a series of challenges and riddles, which they all have to succeed in, so that they can have the opportunity to escape to Malta themselves.

Throughout the four challenges, the four team players find out more about Malta’s seaside towns, the unique diving attractions, the beauty of Gozo and Mdina, as well as a mention about the glorious 300 days of sunshine.

“The fact that Malta is the official destination partner of Manchester United is leading to Malta obtaining visibility and marketing coordination on an unprecedented level, not just in Europe but in other markets such as America, Asia and the Middle East. It is also helping in establishing Malta as a centre of excellence for sports tourism, a tourism niche which in 2022, most notably the first three months, is expected to continue assisting in the recovery of the tourism sector,” tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said.

VisitMalta deputy CEO and chief marketing officer Carlo Micallef said series of offers will entice Manchester United fans to book holidays in Malta and Gozo, as well as a competition which will see two Manchester United fans heading over to Old Trafford for an all-expenses paid experience.

“We are sure that this campaign will once again be a successful one, as the Maltese Islands will be exposed to over 1 billion fans which Manchester United has in the UK and all over the world, at a time when people are slowly getting back to normal, looking for exciting destinations to explore, and Malta is ideal in ticking all the boxes.”