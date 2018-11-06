Thousands of summer visitors expected as Ryanair launches new Jordan route

Ryanair has launched a new route between Malta and Amman, Jordan's capital. The flight will be operate as a twice weekly service starting in April 2019. Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said that it is estimated that this particular route would bring forth a further 11,200 visitors to the Maltese islands during the summer months.

The new route will increase the total number operated by Ryanair to Malta to 62, amounting to some 31 million customers being brought to Malta each year, Ryanair said in a statement. It said that since starting operations, it had increased air traffic to Malta by 15%.

In addition to the new route, Ryanair will also be adding an extra based aircraft, following a $100 million investment by Ryanair, increasing the total number of Malta-based aircrafts to six.

Ryanair recently launched a new flight partnership with Air Malta, which will allow Ryanair website's 600 million annual visitors to also book Air Malta flights. Customers can browse and book Air Malta flights on 21 routes from Malta to 8 different countries across Africa, Asia and Europe.

Minister for Tourism, Konrad Mizzi, said, "Ryanair’s new anouncement demonstrates its commitment towards the Maltese islands, shortly after it invested €100M to base its sixth aircraft in Malta." He said that connecting Malta to new routes in the Middle East is based on the government's vision of developing Malta into a business and leisure hub.

Ryanair's Chief Commercial Officer David O'Brien said that he is delighted to further strengthen cooperation with the Malta Tourism Authority and described Malta as "one of the most attractive sun destinations in the world."