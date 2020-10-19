Higher tax rebates and COLA at €1.75

The tax refund scheme will continue into its fourth year as Finance Minister Edward Scicluna announces revisions to COLA and an added day of leave.

During his Budget 2021 scheme, Scicluna confirmed that the tax refund pledge will see an increase. The highest obtainable refund will amount to €95 while the lowest refund will be €45.

With inflation taking a dip, employees will be seeing a €1.75 weekly increase through the COLA – a far cry from last year’s €3.49 per week. This compensation will be granted to workers, pensioners, students and those on social benefits

Employees will also be benefitting from an additional day of vacation leave.

