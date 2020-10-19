[LIVE] Budget 2021: 'Strongly Moving Forward' theme for this year's Budget

The theme for this year's budget is "Strongly Moving Forward", with the document set to be presented in parliament imminently.

With the plenary session already in action, Edward Scicluna will be presenting financial estimates for next year and new measures set to be implemented throughout 2021.

While COVID-19 dealt a major blow to government finances, increased government spending will likely continue through next year to help ease the negative impact of the virus on households.

The budget document is expected to have a strong social emphasis in its measures, along with a second round of the popular voucher scheme.

This will be the first budget under Robert Abela's administration as well as the first for newly-elected Opposition leader Bernard Grech.