[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: police from anti-money laundering squad give testimony

Follow here our live blog of today's session of the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder

matthew_agius
5 February 2020, 2:22pm
by Matthew Agius
The public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder is continuing in court today
15:05 Azzopardi goes on to ask Aquilina what the FIAU’s protocol was when the Unit had reasonable suspicion of money laundering. Aquilina explains that the FIAU report would be received by a police liason officer - in this case Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla - who would then open a file and index said report. The next step from there would be for the police to assign an inspector to look into it Massimo Costa
15:03 Lawyer Azzopardi now asks Aquilina whether rogatory letters were issued in January or February last year. Aquilina replies that one letter was sent to Latvia and one to Dubai during that period last year. Dubai had not been forthcoming with a reply, Aquilina tells the board Massimo Costa
15:01 Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi asks Aquilina about November 2018, and whether the file on 17 Black was sent to Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla. Aquilina says that in 2018 he had passed on the file to his superiors because he was going on a long period of leave. Before going on leave, he had updated the 17 Black file with information on the investigation. Aquilina reads out the conclusions of this update, where he mentioned that the police were awaiting replies from letters rogatory and where he noted that we was going on long leave Massimo Costa
14:57 Inquiry board member jJudge Abigail Lofaro asks Aquilina whether the police had sufficient evidence to prosecute anyone. "To date I don't have anything in hand with evidence to confront someone and say that you did such and such a crime,” Aquilina replies Massimo Costa
14:56 Asked what his conclusion about the reports was, Aquilina says that the report dealt with timeframes, contracts, travelling, credit cards and transfers. “When one puts person A and person B's location at the same time…” Aquilina says, with specifying what he means Massimo Costa
14:55 Aquilina now speaks about who is mentioned in the reports. Adrian Hillman, Aquilina says, is only mentioned in the report which deals with him specifically. Keith Schembri, however is also mentioned in a report about 17 Black. Konrad Mizzi is also mentioned in the reports Massimo Costa
14:51 Caruana Galizia family lawyer Theresa Comodini Cachia asks Aquilina whether the global report had contained information about 17 Black. Aquilina clarifies: he says the first report sent to the police by the FIAU had been received by police commissioner Michael Cassar. In a subsequent meeting with former FIAU head Manfred Galdes, it had been decided to split the investigation into three - one on Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna and Willerby, the other on Schembri and Hillman and another global report. “I call it global because it gathers all timeframes into one,” Aquilina says Massimo Costa
14:48 Aquilina says that the first FIAU investigation, which had to do with Maltese banks, had led to two inquiries after former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil had presented a large amount of documentation in court before then magistrate Aaron Bugeja. The two inquiries are being led by magistrates Natasha Galea Sciberras and Josette Demicoli respectively Massimo Costa
14:46 Asked if there was sufficient evidence for the police to send for the persons of interest concerned, Aquilina says he hadn’t discussed the issue with his superiors before passing on the report to them Massimo Costa
14:46 Regarding the report on Keith Schembri and Adrian Hillman, Aquilina says this was passed on to his superiors and he was unaware if it had been actioned upon or not Massimo Costa
14:45 Aquilina explains the limitations of reports compiled by the FIAU. He says that FIAU analytical reports are merely intelligence gatherings. They cannot be used in court as evidence, so Aquilina says it was his job to gather that evidence, and this was done through the letter rogatory Massimo Costa
14:44 Aquilina says that the advice of the Attorney General had been sought on the matter. Regarding the letters rogatory, Aquilina points out that lawyer Elaine Mercieca Rizzo had drafted the letters and had tabled them in the inquiry, so that if it emerged that a crime had been committed, evidence would be preserved Massimo Costa
14:42 During the meet where they discussed the 17 Black report, it was decided to use police channels to obtain information from other jurisdictions. In this respect, it was decides to use letters rogatory to communicate with such foreign jurisdictions Massimo Costa
14:41 Aquilina says that the last report from the FIAU received in 2018 had to do with 17 Black. This report was around 170 pages long. Aquilina says he read it over the span of a few days and passed it on to inspector Antonovic Muscat. Aquilina and Muscat had then met with Assistant Commissioner Abdilla to discuss the way forward Massimo Costa
14:39 The final FIAU report on the matter was completed in March 2018, Aquilina says. Much of the four volumes of information consisted in local bank statement, he says Massimo Costa
14:38 During the meeting, it emerged that the FIAU was still analysing the report which had been sent to them, however the Unit had indicated to the police that they would be splitting the single report into three - one on Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna and Willerby Inc; the other on Keith Schembri and Adrian Hillman; and another global report Massimo Costa
14:36 Aquilina is making reference to an “Operation Green”, the name of the inquiry in question, which he says he had never heard until recently. He goes on to recount that, on 3 May 2017 he had been asked to attend a meeting at the FIAU with Abdilla and inspector Antonovic Muscat, which had been called by the police for them to get an update on what the FIAU had been working on Massimo Costa
14:34 Aquilina says that, after handing the compiled information to Abdilla he had “expected that he [Abdilla] would send me the file back with instructions.” However, subsequently, an inquiry on the matter had been appointed and he was charged with assisting the inquiring magistrate" Massimo Costa
14:32 "From that day I never saw the file again,” Aquilina tells the board. His reiterates that his instructions were to gather information and pass it on to Abdilla. The letters he had sent to financial institutions requested information on persons of interest. he says. The replies sent back contained information of interest to the police. In total, four volumes of information were compiled Massimo Costa
14:31 Aquilina elaborates that he had read the report in question and made a copy of the letters he sent to the financial institutions. Once he received replies from said institutions, he gathered all of these in a file and passed them on to Abdilla for further direction Massimo Costa
14:29 In 2016 the FIAU received the report on former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, and others, Aquilina says. He says he was instructed by Abdilla to read the report and issue letters to financial institutions Massimo Costa
14:27 Aquilina says that his instructions had been to read the report on Willerby Inc - the British Virgin Islands company owned by Nexia BT director Brian Tonna - and then pass it on to his colleague Antonovic Muscat. The Police Commissioner at the time was Michael Cassar, who was replaced by Lawrence Cutajar Massimo Costa
14:24 Aquilina tells the inquiry that he has been a police officer since 2009. From 2016, Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla was his superior officer Massimo Costa
14:24 Superintendent Ray Aquilina from the police’s Anti-Money Laundering squad is the first to take the witness stand Massimo Costa
14:23 Good afternoon. We are in court for the continuation of the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder. The panel have informed those present that the State Advocate has sent a letter this afternoon requesting to represent the state in the proceedings Massimo Costa

The public inquiry will have to determine whether any wrongful action or omission by or within any State entity could have facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia or failed to prevent it, particularly whether the State knew or should have known of risks to the journalist’s life “at the time” of her murder.

It must also consider whether the State not only knew of, but “caused” risks to Caruana Galizia’s life.

Although its terms of reference allow for restrictions on the publication of the inquiry's report, it specifies that the board must provide the family with the opportunity to read the full report, including the redacted parts, without being granted copies of the text underlying any redactions. The family are also prohibited from divulging the redacted content.

The public inquiry's board is chaired by retired Judge Michael Mallia and also composed of former Chief Justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

The inquiry board is bound to presenting the inquiry report, once it is completed, to the Prime Minister and Attorney General, to notify the public that the inquiry has been concluded and presented to the Prime Minister, and, most notably, to publish the report within eight working days from when it is delivered to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has to table the report in Parliament within five days of receiving it.

The inquiry must be completed within nine months.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
