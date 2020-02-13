menu

Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car

A 79-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Birgu

13 February 2020, 3:12pm
The accident took place at 9:30am in Triq San Dwardu
The accident took place at 9:30am in Triq San Dwardu

A 79-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Birgu on Thursday.

The accident took place at 9:30am in Triq San Dwardu.

Police said that a Skoda Felicia, driven by an 82-year-old man from Kalkara hit a 79-year-old man from Fgura.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Terence Tanti guilty of involuntary homicide after horrific New Year's Eve car crash
Court & Police

Terence Tanti guilty of involuntary homicide after horrific New Year's Eve car crash
Matthew Agius
Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car
Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car
Chris Cardona’s number was only one in mobile phone found at potato shed, court hears
Court & Police

Chris Cardona’s number was only one in mobile phone found at potato shed, court hears
Matthew Agius
Updated | Police racket: arrests rise to 40, cops took ‘protection money’ to turn blind eye
Court & Police

Updated | Police racket: arrests rise to 40, cops took ‘protection money’ to turn blind eye
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.