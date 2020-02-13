Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car

A 79-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Birgu on Thursday.

The accident took place at 9:30am in Triq San Dwardu.

Police said that a Skoda Felicia, driven by an 82-year-old man from Kalkara hit a 79-year-old man from Fgura.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.