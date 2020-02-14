menu

Court orders repatriation of beggar

A homeless beggar has been conditionally discharged and will be repatriated to his native Bulgaria after he was arrested for soliciting alms in Valletta

matthew_agius
14 February 2020, 12:09pm
by Matthew Agius

A homeless beggar has been conditionally discharged and will be repatriated to his native Bulgaria after he was arrested for soliciting alms in Valletta.

Inspector Daryl Borg arraigned Ivan Marinov Borisov, 34, before magistrate Doreen Clarke, accusing him of living as a vagabond and molesting people for charitable donations in a public place.

Legal aid lawyer Charmaine Cherrett entered an admission of guilt on behalf of the wheelchair user. 

The court, after it was told that arrangements were in place for him to leave the islands, conditionally discharged the man for one year.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Man fined after resisting police who stopped him while smoking inside bar
Court & Police

Man fined after resisting police who stopped him while smoking inside bar
Matthew Agius
Court orders repatriation of beggar
Court & Police

Court orders repatriation of beggar
Matthew Agius
No bail for man accused of punching his partner after a party
Court & Police

No bail for man accused of punching his partner after a party
Matthew Agius
Man denies harassing wife after 10-year marriage broke down
Court & Police

Man denies harassing wife after 10-year marriage broke down
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.