Court orders repatriation of beggar

A homeless beggar has been conditionally discharged and will be repatriated to his native Bulgaria after he was arrested for soliciting alms in Valletta.

Inspector Daryl Borg arraigned Ivan Marinov Borisov, 34, before magistrate Doreen Clarke, accusing him of living as a vagabond and molesting people for charitable donations in a public place.

Legal aid lawyer Charmaine Cherrett entered an admission of guilt on behalf of the wheelchair user.

The court, after it was told that arrangements were in place for him to leave the islands, conditionally discharged the man for one year.