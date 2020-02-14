menu

Imprisoned Alfred Degiorgio ends hunger strike, demands not met

Alfred Degiorgio's hunger strike ends after almost three days, with no change to his prison conditions

matthew_agius
14 February 2020, 5:18pm
by Matthew Agius
Alfred Degiorgio has ended his hunger strike after just under three days
Alfred Degiorgio’s hunger strike has ended with no change in his prison conditions after just under three days.

Degiorgio had refused food after the prison director ordered that he and his brother George be locked in their cells for 25-hour stretches to avoid conflict with another inmate, David Norbert Schembri.

Informed sources said Degiorgio, one of three men accused of carrying out Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, was examined by doctors and found to be in perfect health – an indication that he may have been eating on the sly.

Schembri, who had been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his partner in 2004, is understood to have injured George Degiorgio with a coffee flask in August last year, causing him to suffer burns.

Degiorgio’s lawyer William Cuschieri had described the 25-hour restriction of movement arrangement as “unacceptable” on Thursday. But despite this, the inmate backed down after less than three days, with his demand not being met.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
