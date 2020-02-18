menu

Elderly woman grievously injured in Swieqi explosion

The police said that the incident might have been caused by a ‘possible gas leak’

karl_azzopardi
18 February 2020, 10:47am
by Karl Azzopardi
Triq is-Siegh, Swieqi
Triq is-Siegh, Swieqi

A 69-year-old woman who resides in Swieqi has been grievously inured by an explosion in her home.

The incident happened at around 8:15 am on Tuesday, in Triq is-Siegh, Swieqi.

The police, civil protection and a medical team were called onsite.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was injured by the explosion that happened in the mentioned residence.

Asked what might the cause of the explosion, the police said that it “might be a possible gas leak”.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man given probation for attacking landlord with a hoe
Court & Police

Man given probation for attacking landlord with a hoe
Matthew Agius
Elderly woman grievously injured in Swieqi explosion
Court & Police

Elderly woman grievously injured in Swieqi explosion
Karl Azzopardi
Caruana Galizia public inquiry: OPM communications chief quizzed over detention of journalists in Castille
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia public inquiry: OPM communications chief quizzed over detention of journalists in Castille
Matthew Agius
Throat-slashing mugger jailed for 18 years
Court & Police

Throat-slashing mugger jailed for 18 years
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.