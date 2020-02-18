Elderly woman grievously injured in Swieqi explosion

A 69-year-old woman who resides in Swieqi has been grievously inured by an explosion in her home.

The incident happened at around 8:15 am on Tuesday, in Triq is-Siegh, Swieqi.

The police, civil protection and a medical team were called onsite.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was injured by the explosion that happened in the mentioned residence.

Asked what might the cause of the explosion, the police said that it “might be a possible gas leak”.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.