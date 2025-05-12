Government launches €800,000 scheme for NGOs and councils excluded from EU Funds

Government has launched an €800,000 scheme to support voluntary organisations, local councils, and regional councils in areas excluded from the EU's LEADER funding programme.

The "Community Support Scheme," announced by Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia, will make more than 900 voluntary organisations in 19 Maltese localities eligible for project funding. These include Valletta, Birkirkara, Marsa, Sliema, and others traditionally outside the scope of rural development funds.

"This scheme is clear proof of the government’s ongoing commitment to support voluntary organisations, regardless of where they are based," Farrugia said. "We are making sure that the benefits aren’t limited to rural areas but are shared fairly and inclusively."

The scheme will fund projects similar to those supported by LEADER, such as small-scale community initiatives, environmental upgrades, and the restoration of public spaces and culturally valuable structures.

Mauro Pace Parascandalo, CEO of the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, described the fund as a welcome addition. “This complements the series of funding streams already available and strengthens the tools we offer to support the voluntary sector,” he said.

Rodrick Zerafa, CEO of Servizzi Ewropej f’Malta, said the scheme was a response to repeated concerns. “Entities from ineligible areas often told us they lacked equal access to funds, and we worked to address that with this national scheme,” he said.

Applications will open later this year on the MCVS portal, vofunding.org.mt, along with guidelines and assistance. Applicants must be registered and compliant with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations.