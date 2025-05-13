LIVE | Maksar gang trial: 'You don't say no to the Maksar brothers,' Koħħu tells court

🔴 LIVE

The trial by jury of the four men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Tuesday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

The accused are ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.

All four accused deny the charges against them and if found guilty, they face up to life in prison.

In yesterday’s sitting saw Vince Muscat ‘il-Kohhu’, cross-examined by the defence team over the murders of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia. His answers were marked by repeated memory lapses, contradictions, and moments of confusion.

Muscat, who has already pleaded guilty to his role in the murders, was challenged throughout the cross-examination by defence lawyers who pressed and accused him of changing his story and forgetting key details. Over the course of the testimony, the defence pointed out that Muscat had said “I don’t remember” close to 200 times

Muscat's testimony will enter its fourth day and he will continue to be cross-examined.

We will bring live updates from the courtroom.