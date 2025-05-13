LIVE | Maksar gang trial: 'You don't say no to the Maksar brothers,' Koħħu tells court
Follow live as MaltaToday reports the ongoing proceedings against the four accused
The trial by jury of the four men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Tuesday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.
The accused are ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.
Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.
All four accused deny the charges against them and if found guilty, they face up to life in prison.
In yesterday’s sitting saw Vince Muscat ‘il-Kohhu’, cross-examined by the defence team over the murders of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia. His answers were marked by repeated memory lapses, contradictions, and moments of confusion.
Muscat, who has already pleaded guilty to his role in the murders, was challenged throughout the cross-examination by defence lawyers who pressed and accused him of changing his story and forgetting key details. Over the course of the testimony, the defence pointed out that Muscat had said “I don’t remember” close to 200 times
Follow MaltaToday as Muscat’s testimony will enter its fourth day and he will continue to be cross-examined.
We will bring live updates from the courtroom.
Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi tried to take €1 million reward for information on Caruana Galizia murder
The court is reminded that former prime minister Joseph Muscat had offered a €1 million reward to whoever brought forward information regarding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Vince Muscat says that his lawyer had applied for this reward, but this was not accepted. His lawyer at the time was Arthur Azzopardi. Muscat says that he was not aware of this but found out later.Matthew Farrugia
Vince Muscat details route taken to kill Chircop
Muscat describes the Chircop murder plan, pointing to the road where they would pass en route to the Birkirkara garage. The defence lawyer tells him that during the inquiry, he did not mention this. Muscat says he does not remember. He insists that he still remembers the route to this day but cannot remember who drafted it on the map.
At this point, the jurors are shown the map created by the killers showing the route they took to reach the garage complex where lawyer Chircop was killed. The witness began to explain which roads they passed through. First, the Maltapost post office was shown, then they went up near HSBC, and then took a right. Then, they passed near a school and kept going.
From the plan, shown on the courtroom television, he said he could not remember exactly certain roads and if they had passed through them. He could not make certain roads out properly. He also remembered passing near the Birkirkara Infetti sports ground. Then the witness stated that he could not really understand the plan and he was not recognising certain roads.Matthew Farrugia
When pressed on time discrepancies in Chircop murder, Muscat says he didn't wear a watch that day
The cross-examination by lawyer Noel Bianco resumes. He quotes what the witness had told a magistrate after being granted the pardon, when Keith Arnaud had asked him and he said twice that he was driving, but shortly after corrected himself and said he was a passenger in the Chircop murder case.
The defence argues that it was only later, in February 2021, that he started naming certain individuals. Muscat said that he always followed the questions as asked by Arnaud. He claims that to have a chance at receiving a pardon, it was suggested to him that he should mention names.
The witness is asked why on several occasions he changed his version of what time they went to kill Chircop. Before being granted the pardon, he used to say between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., and later started saying between 5:00am. and 5:30am.
The defence lawyer tells him, “you changed the version and shifted everything back by an hour because someone suggested it”. Muscat explains that it didn’t make sense for them to have left at 6:00am, since the lawyer usually went to the garage around 7:00am. The witness strongly denies this.
When questioned on the contradiction by lawyer Noel Bianco, Muscat says he didn’t have a watch that day.Matthew Farrugia
The cross-examination will resume shortly as jurors enter the courtroom.Matthew Farrugia
The sitting has been suspended for a short break. It will continue at around 3:00pm.Matthew Farrugia
Defence sceptical on Muscat's role in Chircop murder
"How come you weren't driving on the day if you were just sitting at the back doing nothing?" the defence asks with regards to the Chricop murder.
"I don't think they wanted me to drive with one arm. It wasn't my car we were using, it's different when you drive someone else’s car," Muscat responds.
"You were capable of carrying a bomb but you were not capable of driving?" the lawyer yelled angrily.Matthew Farrugia
'We helped each other in times of difficulty'
Vince Muscat states George Degorgio told him that he would not be taking any money for the murder of Carmel Chircop, Muscat at the time assumed he would be paid in a different manner.
In his previous testimony, it was heard that George Degorgio was interested in a boat called ‘Maya’ and had called Agius to give him €30,000 for it. He had called him in Muscat’s presence and Muscat had assumed that that was his payment for his involvement in the murder.
"Did George Degorgio ever give you money when you had debts?" Bianco asks. "Yes. We helped each other in times of difficulty."Matthew Farrugia
'I don't have the guts to shoot'
The defence is once again pressing Muscat on the fact that he had explained that there were two weapons, a pistol in the console of the car and a revolver in Jamie’s possession for the Carmel Chircop job. But now, he is insisting that an AK-47 was in the car under the seat.
"Why back in the day during the magisterial inquiry, did you not mention this AK-47 machine gun placed under the seat near your feet?", he asks. "Your memory was supposedly much better five years ago”.
The defence asks Muscat whether he missed two shots fired two metres away from Chircop due to a disability he had briefed the court about.
“I don't have the guts to shoot,” Muscat explains. "Did you ever shoot at anyone else?" No, he says.
"Not even at the HSBC bank, you didn't shoot?", the lawyer yells, although Muscat keeps denying this.
Lawyer Bianco continues: "In the acts of the inquiry, you had said that he used to go and follow Chircop out of your own initiative." Muscat clarifies, "I used to go because they put me up to it. I wasn’t the one who wanted to get rid of Chircop, I didn’t have any problem with Chircop, they did."Matthew Farrugia
Vince Muscat has trouble understanding defence's questions
"In 2017, were you the leader of the others? Did you give orders?" defence lawyer Noel Bianco asks. "No, the Degorgio brothers gave the orders and not myself. When he was released from prison, the key was not in everyone’s possession anymore but only Alfred Degorgio had access to a key for the potato shed."
When further pressed, Muscat denies saying that he wanted to "explode" Caruana Galizia, even if others would be harmed. He reaffirmed that George Degorgio said these words, and had told them to go on with the plan even if her children were with her. Alfred Degorgio had agreed with this, he continues.
"Is it true you had gotten hold of some potassium from a person named Salvu?" the defence asks. "No. I don’t know what he’s on about” he replies.
"Is it true that in 2014, you were a victim of a shooting? Did they shoot at you because you controlled everything in Marsa?" Muscat denies this as well.
He also denies trying to open Caruana Galizia’s car.
The witness is constantly replying to the defence's questions with, “What is he saying?”, “I don’t understand him,” as Madam Justice Grima has to constantly rephrase and reask the questions.Matthew Farrugia
The sitting continues.
The jurors are now making their way to the courtroom.Matthew Farrugia
Jurors head for a short break
“You were sure in your statements in 2021, why are you not sure now? Your version of today does not corroborate your version in 2022”, the defence presses.
The sitting is now suspended for a short break and will continue at around 11:30am.Matthew Farrugia
Defence wants details of stakeouts
The defence is questioning the witness on details of the stakeouts such as where the car was parked, where Chircop was facing, and which part of the hill they were stationed.
"I was always looking at him", he says. But he did not remember if there were any other people or if Chircop looked at their direction. "So you were always looking at him but you remember nothing," the defence tells him.Matthew Farrugia
"You don't say no to the Maksar brothers"
The defence keeps asking the witness of his role in the murder and why it deserved €20,000. "You have denied any involvement in all decisions. Then why were you even there?"
“You cannot say no to the Maksar brothers,” Muscat responds. Even if they had offered less money, he couldn’t say no to them, he says. "If I had said no, they would have done something bad. I joined the operation out of fear."
Muscat pressed on inconsistent version of events
The defence continues to press the witness and asks him about various conflicting statements he made and read out several of his previous statements.
On a particular instance, Muscat had seen Chircop going out of his residence, followed him, and saw him going up the hill near the Birkirkara McDonald's establishment. On another two instances, he specifically remembers going to pick up Adrian Agius. They went from Birgu to Naxxar, to follow Chircop’s movements, and to do so, they were using Aguis’ car, he says.
However, as lawyer Mifsud pointed out, in a previous statement of his, he had said that they used his own personal vehicle and not Agius’. He does not remember, he constantly says. Mifsud reminded the witness of his continuous inconsistent statements.Matthew Farrugia
“That’s how much Carmel Chircop’s life was worth”
The witness is questioned by lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, representing Adrian Aguis, solely on the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.
It had emerged from the investigations that Lawyer Chircop had lent some money to the owners of MORE Supermarket, where one of the directors was Adrian Agius. Chircop’s wife confirmed the debt and revealed that Adrian Agius had even offered a villa as part of a repayment agreement which, however, never materialised.
He questions the witness on the villa linked to Chircop. Muscat confirms he went to this villa. He asks him why after all this time, and after many depositions given by him, this fact has just emerged now.
"Did you ask about your role? What you needed to do? Would someone pay €20,000 for fun? They gave you that much money to go on a ride in the backseat of the car?" Lawyer Mifsud seems confused as to his role in the murder which netted Muscat €20,000.
“That’s how much Carmel Chircop’s life was worth”, Muscat says.Matthew Farrugia
Convicted hitman Vince Muscat has just entered the courtroom to continue his cross-examination.Matthew Farrugia
Good morning.
Our court reporter Maya Galea is in the courtroom as jurors head to their seats.Matthew Farrugia