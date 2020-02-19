Two injured in St Julian’s fight

Two men have been hospitalised following an argument in St George’s Street, St Julian’s.

One of the men, a 28-year-old Somali man who resides in Fgura, went to the St Julian’s police depot, where he told the police that he had been involved in a fight.

District police went immediately onsite, where preliminary investigations revealed that the man was involved in a brawl with another 45-year-old Somali man who resided in Zebbug, Gozo.

The police said that the 28-year-old had been injured with a sharp weapon.

The 45-year-old man was also injured in the fight, and both men were hospitalised, where they were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.