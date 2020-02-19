menu

Two injured in St Julian’s fight

Two men have been hospitalised following a fight in St George's Street

karl_azzopardi
19 February 2020, 12:09pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two men have been hospitalised following an argument in St George’s Street, St Julian’s.

One of the men, a 28-year-old Somali man who resides in Fgura, went to the St Julian’s police depot, where he told the police that he had been involved in a fight.

District police went immediately onsite, where preliminary investigations revealed that the man was involved in a brawl with another 45-year-old Somali man who resided in Zebbug, Gozo.

The police said that the 28-year-old had been injured with a sharp weapon.

The 45-year-old man was also injured in the fight, and both men were hospitalised, where they were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
