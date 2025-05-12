Motorcyclist grievously injured in Qormi traffic collision

A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Monday morning following a traffic collision in Triq il-Wied, Qormi.

The police said the accident happened at around 8am in Triq il-Wied.

Preliminary investigations showed a Ford Transit driven by a 34-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbug was involved in the collision with a Honda motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old man from Qormi.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and an ambulance rushed the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.