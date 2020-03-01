menu

Clyclist critically injured in Delimara fall

Man suffers critical injuries after falling in Ta’ Tliet Ħofriet area in limits of Delimara

massimo_costa
1 March 2020, 1:13pm
by Massimo Costa
The man fell of a cliff as he was riding his bicycle in Delimara (Photo: TVM video screenshot)
A 30-year-old man from Fgura was critically injured on Sunday morning after falling a height of around two stories in the Ta’ Tliet Ħofriet area, limits of Delimara.

The accident happened at around 9:30am, with the man having fallen down a cliff as he was riding his bicycle.

The assistance of the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department was required to reach the man, as he location he had fallen unto was inaccessible.

The victim was transported to the top of the cliff by helicopter, and later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His conditions was found to be critical.

Police investigations are ongoing, and magistrate Charmaine Galea has stared an inquiry on the case.

