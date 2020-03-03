Roderick Grech murder trial: jury dissolved after selection process

The jury for the trial of Etienne Bartolo, known as ‘il-Vojt’, over the murder of 26-year-old Roderick Grech ‘ic-China’, was dissolved after three members of the jury were exempted.

After a two-hour jury selection process, three jurors were exempted on Tuesday, one of whom due to their feeling ill. The court informed the 12 jurors that if they are to exhibit conditions of sickness, they should inform the court beforehand.

The juror in question, however, said that the ailment he was suffering from had manifested itself on Tuesday morning. The rest of the jury was dissolved and will be called again on Wednesday.

Grech was killed in the early hours of the morning on 29 March 2017 when he met Bartolo to settle payment for drugs sold the previous day. Grech was stabbed several times in an ensuing argument. He later identified his assailant while he was being administered aid, saying “vojt… vojt” to nurses.

The trial is expected to summon as witness Jordan Azzopardi, the alleged drug lord whose Wardija hide-out was raided in a major sting operation last year.

The trial has been postponed since September when lawyer Franco Debono, appearing for the victim’s family, insisted that jurors in Malta are not equipped to reach a proper verdict.

However, Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera had dismissed the application. Etienne Bartolo is being represented by lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo. Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are parte civile lawyers.

Jordan Azzopardi is also represented by Debono.