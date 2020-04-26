menu

Man arrested after police find drugs, numerous weapons

27-year-old arrested following a major police operation which led to the discovery of drugs, weapons and cash

massimo_costa
26 April 2020, 5:43pm
by Massimo Costa
Various weapons were found in the man's possession and in properties he owns
Various weapons were found in the man's possession and in properties he owns

A 27-year-old man from Bormla was arrested on Saturday following an investigation by the police drug squad.

The police said that they had been monitoring the individual for weeks, and had yesterday at around 6pm started following the man as he travelled in his Mitsubishi Shogun SUV.

The man, who the police suspected was armed, was ordered to stop when he arrived in Żabbar. He drove in the direction of Triq il-Kottonera, Bormla, and was then surrounded by officers.

Significant quantities of drugs were also discovered
Significant quantities of drugs were also discovered

The man then allegedly tried to escape, and crashed into two police vehicles. He was subsequently stoped, taken out of his car and arrested.

On searching the SUV, the police found €6,000 in cash and substances believed to be cocaine and a synthetic drug. They also disocvered a gun and a machette.

The police said that the large scale operation also saw officers surround four properties - two homes in Bormla, a garage in Fgura and another in Marsascala - owned by the man at the same time as he was being arrested.

On searching the properties, the police found a considerable amount of cannabis ready to be trafficked, objects relating to drug trafficking, a significant amount of cash and a number of firearms. The police also seized various cars: a Toyota Vitz, Mercedes, Mitsubishi Shogun, two BMWs and four motorcycles, all of which belonged to the man.

In total, over a kilo of cannabis grass, 2kg of synthetic drugs and an unspecified quantity of cocaine were found.

The operation last until 2am last night, the police said.

The man is being held under arrest at the police's Floriana headquarters. Another three people are assisting in the investigation.

An inquiry started by Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Man arrested after police find drugs, numerous weapons
Court & Police

Man arrested after police find drugs, numerous weapons
Massimo Costa
18 caught disregarding COVID-19 measures at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq party
Court & Police

18 caught disregarding COVID-19 measures at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq party
Massimo Costa
67 drivers fined on Sunday as police carry out more overspeeding checks
Court & Police

67 drivers fined on Sunday as police carry out more overspeeding checks
Massimo Costa
Maltese arms dealer is charged in Libya sanctions-busting case
Court & Police

Maltese arms dealer is charged in Libya sanctions-busting case
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.