Man arrested after police find drugs, numerous weapons

A 27-year-old man from Bormla was arrested on Saturday following an investigation by the police drug squad.

The police said that they had been monitoring the individual for weeks, and had yesterday at around 6pm started following the man as he travelled in his Mitsubishi Shogun SUV.

The man, who the police suspected was armed, was ordered to stop when he arrived in Żabbar. He drove in the direction of Triq il-Kottonera, Bormla, and was then surrounded by officers.

The man then allegedly tried to escape, and crashed into two police vehicles. He was subsequently stoped, taken out of his car and arrested.

On searching the SUV, the police found €6,000 in cash and substances believed to be cocaine and a synthetic drug. They also disocvered a gun and a machette.

The police said that the large scale operation also saw officers surround four properties - two homes in Bormla, a garage in Fgura and another in Marsascala - owned by the man at the same time as he was being arrested.

On searching the properties, the police found a considerable amount of cannabis ready to be trafficked, objects relating to drug trafficking, a significant amount of cash and a number of firearms. The police also seized various cars: a Toyota Vitz, Mercedes, Mitsubishi Shogun, two BMWs and four motorcycles, all of which belonged to the man.

In total, over a kilo of cannabis grass, 2kg of synthetic drugs and an unspecified quantity of cocaine were found.

The operation last until 2am last night, the police said.

The man is being held under arrest at the police's Floriana headquarters. Another three people are assisting in the investigation.

An inquiry started by Magistrate Audrey Demicoli is ongoing.