Updated | Man admits to string of burglaries from 2015

A man will be sentenced at a later date after he confessed in court this morning, to having committed a string of thefts five years ago.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri, prosecuting, said that forensic analysis of the evidence had led the police to a 24 year-old Malian man.



The man, Mahamadou Fofana was arraigned in court this morning, before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit and charged with committing the 5 burglaries in December 2015 from residences in Msida, Swieqi Gzira and Santa Venera..

Fofana, who is currently serving time in prison for another offence but was due to be released next week, pleaded guilty in court today.

Sentencing was put off to a later date after Fofana's lawyer, Graziella Tanti, appearing as legal aid to the accused, requested a presentencing report. The lawyer pointed out that the man had almost served his sentence and was already working from prison.

Bail was not requested.



