Jomic Calleja case: Plot to import C4 explosive, Polonium-210 and Ricin poisons

A court heard this morning how the explosive that Jomic Calleja was allegedly trying to import into Malta was a military explosive known as Composition 4 or C4.

This emerged as Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech started hearing the compilation of evidence against Jomic Calleja, 34, from Zebbug, who is accused of importing explosives.

Calleja, defended by legal aid lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, appeared in court wearing a face mask, surrounded by four guards.

This first hearing in the compilation of evidence heard Superintendent George Cremona explain the contacts between the Maltese police and foreign intelligence services. These led to the interception of internet communications between a person selling the C4 and a potential buyer.

In these communications, in which both persons kept their identities hidden, not only were explosives mentioned, but also the potent poisons Polonium-210 and Ricin.

In the conversation, the buyer mentioned that the intended victim was a man and was asked his height and weight so as to calculate a lethal dose.

The seller had suggested that the buyer only purchase one dose, as many would attract the attention of the police.

After the Maltese police, with the help of secret services and foreign police forces found out about the case, the communications changed and the buyer didn’t want to pay for the explosive as the police had intercepted it.

Superintendent Cremona testified as to how he and a colleague had travelled to a military base in Arizona to see the content of the explosive payload for themselves. This was removed from the package, which was allowed to continue on its way to Malta, addressed to a false name.

A delivery-man was arrested for passing on information to the accused as to the progress of the package’s journey, although he didn’t know its contents.

Calleja owned a showroom in Qormi, from which he ran an illegal bitcoin operation, which was later shut down by the MFSA.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is conducting a magisterial inquiry into the case.

Express Trailers director Johan Vella, presented the court with a list of 13 packages addressed to Roger Tabone and Simona Cremona between April a and August 2019. The names are believed to have been used as pseudonyms by Calleja.

Magistrate Frendo Dimech ordered that the accused’s assets be frozen, putting the case off for May.