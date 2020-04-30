Three on bail in Gozo after thefts

Three men in Gozo have been released on bail after being charged with a number of aggravated thefts.

The man, 36-year-old Marvic Mercieca from Zebbug, Gozo, 49-year-old Julian Mercieca from Xaghra and 22-year-old Indian national Joy Eldose were arraigned before magistrate Bridgette Sultana this morning.

The 22-year-old was accused of stealing a laptop and bicycle from a hotel in San Lawrence last January. He was also accused of handling stolen goods and exercising a pretended right. He pleaded guilty to theft but not guilty to the other charges and was released on bail.

The other two men were accused of stealing a number of solar panels from a parking lot in Victoria. The 49-year-old was additionally accused of recidivism, whilst the third man was further accused of handling stolen goods and committing the offences during the operative period of a probation order handed down by the court.

Julian Mercieca pleaded not guilty and was granted bail against a €7,000 personal guarantee.

Marvic Mercieca pleaded guilty and was released on a €15,000 personal guarantee pending sentencing.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers Angele Formosa, Larry Formosa and Kevin Mompalao were defence counsel.