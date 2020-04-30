Three on bail in Gozo after thefts
Marvic Mericea, Julian Mercieca and Joy Eldose were released on bail after being charged with aggravated theft
Three men in Gozo have been released on bail after being charged with a number of aggravated thefts.
The man, 36-year-old Marvic Mercieca from Zebbug, Gozo, 49-year-old Julian Mercieca from Xaghra and 22-year-old Indian national Joy Eldose were arraigned before magistrate Bridgette Sultana this morning.
The 22-year-old was accused of stealing a laptop and bicycle from a hotel in San Lawrence last January. He was also accused of handling stolen goods and exercising a pretended right. He pleaded guilty to theft but not guilty to the other charges and was released on bail.
The other two men were accused of stealing a number of solar panels from a parking lot in Victoria. The 49-year-old was additionally accused of recidivism, whilst the third man was further accused of handling stolen goods and committing the offences during the operative period of a probation order handed down by the court.
Julian Mercieca pleaded not guilty and was granted bail against a €7,000 personal guarantee.
Marvic Mercieca pleaded guilty and was released on a €15,000 personal guarantee pending sentencing.
Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers Angele Formosa, Larry Formosa and Kevin Mompalao were defence counsel.