Man dies in construction site accident

Victim lost his life after falling a height of two storeys at an Imġarr construction site

massimo_costa
30 April 2020, 4:10pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
A man has lost his life after falling at a construction site in Imġarr.

The man, whose identity is not yet known, fell down a height of around two storeys as he was carrying out building work.

The accident happened at around 2:45pm on Thursday, the police said.

Civil Protection Department personnel and paramedics arrived on the scene, but the victim was unfortunately subsequenly pronounced deceased.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli has started an inquiry on the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

