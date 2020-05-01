menu

74 drivers fined for speeding on Labour Day

massimo_costa
1 May 2020, 5:03pm
by Massimo Costa
Police checks on Labour Day have seen 74 drivers being fined for speeding in various main roads in the north of Malta.

The checks took place on Friday in the Mellieħa and St Paul's Bay bypasses, Triq Kennedy Drive and the Coast Road, with 30, three, 10 and 31 fines being issued in each road respectively.

Another eight fines were issued for drivers breaching traffic rules, such as for driving without a seat belt, having illegally tinted glass and not having a license plate.

The control checks were carried out by traffic police with the help of the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU), Special Intervention Unit (SIU) and enforcement officers from Transport Malta.

The police reiterated their appeal for people to observe speed limits, especially on public holidays when roads experience less traffic.

