Protective measures installed as court reopens on Monday

Judges and employees will be provided with masks 

karl_azzopardi
3 May 2020, 5:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi

With the court registry reopening on Monday, after closing down to limit the spread of COVID-19, the justice ministry has said that a number of measures have been implemented. 

In a statement, the ministry said that court administration has taken up a number of measures to limit the contagion. 

Glass has been installed on all desks within the registry.

Hand sanitizer has also been installed at a number of strategic places. 

Masks for judges and employees have also been procured by the court administration. 

The legal profession is also being encouraged to make use of online platforms. 

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said he will following closely the situation, to ensure the utmost standards in both the logistical and legal functioning of the court.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
