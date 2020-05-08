Vince Muscat demands court continue hearing Melvin Theuma recordings

The courts will hear submissions on Monday by lawyers for Vince Muscat, who is indicted for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, on a request that evidence continue to be heard.

Muscat, together with brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, are accused of planting and detonating the bomb which claimed Caruana Galizia's life in October 2017.

The decision comes after Muscat objected to a decree handed down last month, ordering that the final submissions be made in writing, due to the closure of the courts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyer Marc Sant, appearing for Muscat, filed an application arguing that during the last sitting on the 7th February, the parties had agreed to continue hearing recordings of phone calls made by Melvin Theuma, before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

In a decree handed down today, Madam Justice Edwina Grima ordered that the courts be opened for a sitting on Monday to hear the arguments on Muscat’s court application.







