Five suspected drug traffickers arrested in three separate police operations

Five suspected drug traffickers were arrested in three separate operations in the past few days, the police said.

One of the suspects was a 43-year-old man, who admitted to drug trafficking charges when he was charged in court on Monday morning and will serve an 18-month prison sentence as well as pay a fine of €500.

The individual was caught after police noticed him handing another person a suspicious-looking item. A subsequent search of his vehicle led to what looked like cocaine and heroin.

In the second operation, police in Bormla stopped two men inside a car following a report that they were acting suspiciously. The two men were aged 23 and 33, and are now under investigation after the police found what they looked like cannabis and cocaine inside the vehicle.

The third operation was undertaken by the police drug squad after following another car in Kalkara. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected cocaine and cannabis. The two men inside the car were aged 30 and 37, and are also under investigation.