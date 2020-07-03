Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Friday.

The accident occurred at 10:15am in Triq il-Belt Valletta.

Police said that a man driving a Mitsubishi Fuso for reasons not known at this time lost control of the vehicle and subsequently it overturned.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is underway.