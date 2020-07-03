menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

3 July 2020, 2:09pm
The accident occurred at 10:15am in Triq il-Belt Valletta
A 52-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Friday.

The accident occurred at 10:15am in Triq il-Belt Valletta.

Police said that a man driving a Mitsubishi Fuso for reasons not known at this time lost control of the vehicle and subsequently it overturned.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is underway.

